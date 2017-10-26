Candidates vow to attack Penn Hills School District's debt

Penn Hills school board

Evelyn Herbert

Age: 55

Party: Democrat/Republican

Family: Husband, Ray; two adult sons

Employment: Social services/admissions assistant at Southwestern Veterans Center

Political experience: School board member, 2000-2004

Statement: I am running for school board director because I care about the community I live in. I will expect to hold people accountable and do everything we can to get money in the district. I will work together with the school board President Erin Vecchio and the board to try to bring federal and state money back to the district by reaching out to our state senator and congressman to assist us with the money situation.

Alan Peters

Age: 68

Party: Republican

Political experience: Former appointed school board member

Statement: In spite of their best efforts, no board member will make a difference with regards to the financial problems of the district. The business manager predicted that it will take the school district 26 years to return to financial stability. No amount of tax increases, debt restructuring, program cuts, or staff reductions will positively affect that. School boards across the commonwealth need you and all of your friends and neighbors to demand the legislature reform public school funding so that cyber and charter schools aren't collecting tax dollars for services that they are not providing - transportation, varsity sport programs, etc.

Michael Tauro Sr.

Age: 63

Party: Democrat/Republican

Family: One adult son

Employment: Usher for the Pittsburgh Penguins games at PPG Paints Arena

Political experience: Democratic Committee member

Statement: First on the agenda is the school district's debt, trying to find the reckless spending and correct it. Will work to introduce students to alternatives to college after high school so that they will be able to make a living wage to take care of themselves and their families.

Yusef Thompson Sr.

Age: 42

Party: Democrat

Family: Wife, Terrika; three children

Employment: Student support specialist for Allegheny Intermediate Unit at Community School East in Turtle Creek

Political experience: None

Statement: Thompson did not respond to multiple emails and phone calls seeking comment. Here's what he said shortly after the primary election in May: My platform is to bring academic excellence back to the district.

Kristopher Wiegand

Age: 41

Party: Democrat/Republican

Family: Wife, Leslie; three daughters

Employment: Insurance broker at Health Markets; part-time attorney

Political experience: Worked on Barack Obama's 2012 presidential campaign; Ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for the 32nd District seat in the state House in 2014

Statement: The most important thing that I believe I can bring to the community is a new sense of leadership, direction, and coordinated guidance designed to promote our common interests and to reinvigorate our area educationally, economically, and culturally. Our best days are undoubtedly ahead.