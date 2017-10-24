Gun, drugs found in security guard's parked vehicle at Penn Hills High School
Updated 2 hours ago
A handgun and suspected marijuana were found in a vehicle belonging to a security guard for a contracted agency at Penn Hills High School, police said.
Lt. Robert Meyers said Penn Hills police were alerted by someone who saw the items in the vehicle when going to repossess it at about 1 p.m. Monday while it was parked on school grounds. State law prohibits firearm possession on school grounds unless for a supervised school activity or “f or other lawful purpose .”
Meyers said the gun was legally owned. School district officials and police have not identified the agency or the guard. No charges have been filed, police said.
District officials declined to comment on the ongoing police investigation.
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.