Former Penn Hills school board member Don Kuhn pleads guilty to misdemeanor drug charge
Updated 45 minutes ago
Former Penn Hills school board member Donald Kuhn Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in Allegheny County court to a misdemeanor drug possession charge.
Kuhn, 56, entered his negotiated plea before Common Pleas Judge John A. Zattola. Two other counts of possession of controlled substances were withdrawn, according to online court documents.
Kuhn was allegedly carrying packages containing heroin and cocaine residue when he was taken into custody on a warrant by Allegheny County sheriff's deputies in March. The warrant was for ignoring a subpoena to appear before a judge in an unreleated case, according to court documents. He resigned from the school board April 21.
Kuhn could not be reached for comment. A call Wednesday morning to Kuhn's attorney, James Anderson Crosby, was not immediately returned.
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.