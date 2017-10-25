Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Former Penn Hills school board member Don Kuhn pleads guilty to misdemeanor drug charge

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
Donald Kuhn (second from left) at a Penn Hills school board meeting before his resignation this year.
Natasha Lindstrom | Tribune-Review
Donald Kuhn (second from left) at a Penn Hills school board meeting before his resignation this year.

Updated 45 minutes ago

Former Penn Hills school board member Donald Kuhn Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in Allegheny County court to a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

Kuhn, 56, entered his negotiated plea before Common Pleas Judge John A. Zattola. Two other counts of possession of controlled substances were withdrawn, according to online court documents.

Kuhn was allegedly carrying packages containing heroin and cocaine residue when he was taken into custody on a warrant by Allegheny County sheriff's deputies in March. The warrant was for ignoring a subpoena to appear before a judge in an unreleated case, according to court documents. He resigned from the school board April 21.

Kuhn could not be reached for comment. A call Wednesday morning to Kuhn's attorney, James Anderson Crosby, was not immediately returned.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

Related Content
Charges allege heroin, cocaine residue found in pockets of Penn Hills school board member
Drug charges filed against Penn Hills school board Director Donald Kuhn Jr. allege he was carrying packages containing heroin and cocaine residue when he was ...
Former Penn Hills School Board member waives preliminary hearing on drug charges
A former Penn Hills School Board member waived a preliminary hearing on simple drug possession charges on May 31. Don Kuhn Jr., 55, of Penn ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.