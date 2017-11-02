Artist, blues musician Martin Miglioretti being inducted into Hall of PHAME

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rino Miglioretti said his late brother, Martin, would have carried himself with humility upon finding out he was being honored Nov. 11 at the Penn Hills Arts and Music Education gala.

“He was a very modest person. He didn't talk a lot about his success and accolades, he just went on … he was not one to hang trophies up in a case,” Miglioretti said.

Miglioretti will represent his brother when the commercial graphic artist and blues music advocate is posthumously inducted into the Hall of PHAME during the group's fundraising gala. The group, which provides funding to support art programs in area schools, has inducted 13 members in its Hall of PHAME.

“Our focus this year for fundraising is artistry and painting. Marty was someone who made it in that. He was one person that just popped off the charts,” said founding member and PHAME President Margie Krogh.

Miglioretti was a successful artist in Houston when he died at 58 in 2013, but his talent sprouted at a young age growing up in Penn Hills, where his family worked in construction. “He took a different role than the rest of our family,” Rino said. “He branched out and went into art. It was his thing since he was a little kid. He just had remarkable talent and not a whole lot of training,”

Rino said his brother began his career as an artist in the mid-1970s after graduating from Penn Hills High School. Miglioretti moved to Texas and worked there for 25 years, earning a reputation among artists and musicians. He was a founding member of the Houston Blues Society, using his graphic art skills to design its logo, create T-shirts and posters for gigs for three decades. He also won an Addy, a Houston advertising award, in 1997.

But Rino said art was his brother's claim to fame.

“This is done with a paint brush and canvas,” Rino said while holding an acrylic painting of a chrome-finished motorcycle engine his brother did.

Rino keeps his brother's life work in his Monroeville home's basement.

“He went to the beat of a different drum, but that was him,” Rino said.

