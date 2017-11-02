Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Photo gallery: Penn Hills treats kids to Halloween in the Park

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 1:21 p.m.
It was a rainy day, but that didn't dampen the spirits of the ghosts, goblins, story book characters, and fairy tale princesses at the annual Halloween in the Park event in Penn Hills on Saturday, Oct. 28. Shown, from left, is Rosslyn Zeibak, 5, and Diana Patterson, 5, enjoying their hot dogs.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
It was a rainy day, but that didn't dampen the spirits of the ghosts, goblins, story book characters, and fairy tale princesses at the annual Halloween in the Park event in Penn Hills on Saturday, Oct. 28. Shown, from left, is Rosslyn Zeibak, 5, and Diana Patterson, 5, enjoying their hot dogs.
Mini Mouse Za'Dya Johnson, 2, Cat in the Hat Blaise Johnson, 8, and fairy princess Aulani Johnson, 4, walk the trick-or-treat trail at Halloween in the Park in Penn Hills, Oct. 28.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Mini Mouse Za'Dya Johnson, 2, Cat in the Hat Blaise Johnson, 8, and fairy princess Aulani Johnson, 4, walk the trick-or-treat trail at Halloween in the Park in Penn Hills, Oct. 28.
Max Hinlke, 10, was a scary but friendly ghost at Halloween in the Park in Penn Hills, Oct. 28.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Max Hinlke, 10, was a scary but friendly ghost at Halloween in the Park in Penn Hills, Oct. 28.
Dylan Bradley, 6, finishes an original creation at the craft booth during Halloween in the Park in Penn Hills.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Dylan Bradley, 6, finishes an original creation at the craft booth during Halloween in the Park in Penn Hills.
Gabriela Pineda-Emerson, 2, with lollypop in hand, meets the rollerball game challenge at Halloween in the Park in Penn Hills, Oct. 28.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Gabriela Pineda-Emerson, 2, with lollypop in hand, meets the rollerball game challenge at Halloween in the Park in Penn Hills, Oct. 28.

Updated 3 hours ago

It was a rainy day, but that didn't dampen the spirits of the ghosts, goblins, story book characters and fairy tale princesses at the annual Halloween in the Park event in Penn Hills on Saturday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.