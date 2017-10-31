District attorney says Deven Holloway's shooting death outside Penn Hills school was justified

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Plum man was justified in fatally shooting a Penn Hills teen outside of Linton Middle School in March, according to Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

“After a thorough and complete investigation by the Allegheny County Police, our review of the evidence dealing with the fatal shooting of Deven Holloway indicated that Nicholas Knight was justified in his use of force to defend himself and, as a result, will not be charged with the shooting death,” District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.'s spokesman Mike Manko said Tuesday in an email.

Manko said the decision was made within the past two weeks and declined further comment.

Holloway, 16, was found shot to death in a playground near the school on Aster Street on March 28 around 4:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Knight, 23, is charged with possession of a weapon on school property and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the incident. He waived his preliminary hearing before Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca on Oct. 16.

Online court documents show Knight posted $50,000 bond on Sept. 8. His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 19.

A call to Knight's attorney, Phillip DiLucente, was not immediately returned.

DiLucente said in late March his client acted in self-defense after being attacked when he went to play in a pick-up basketball game at the school.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.