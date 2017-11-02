Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills mayor calls on public to help develop 2018 budget

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 2:27 p.m.
Penn Hills Municipal Building on Frankstown Road.
Tribune-Review
Penn Hills Municipal Building on Frankstown Road.

Updated 2 hours ago

Penn Hills council will hold two public budget hearings before passing the 2018 budget in December and the mayor is pleading with residents to be involved in the process.

“We're only five people,” Mayor Sara Kuhn said. “We need to have input. We need to know what suggestions they would have in order to have it balanced.”

The meetings will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 18 in the municipal building, 12245 Frankstown Road.

Council will vote to adopt the budget Dec. 29.

The municipality's 2017 budget included an unchanged millage rate of 5.44 mills. The spending plan included $59.12 million in expenditures and $60.37 million in revenues and included 2.5 to 3 percent wage increases for municipal employees.

Penn Hills Manager Mohammed Rayan did not return calls for information on next year's budget or the hearings.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

