Penn Hills

Resident found with Legionnaires' disease at Penn Hills senior complex

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
Allegheny County Health Department found a resident at Beechtree Commons in Penn Hills had a legionella infection Nov. 2.
Updated 2 hours ago

Allegheny County Health Department has confirmed a case of Legionnaires' disease at Beechtree Commons, a senior housing community in Penn Hills.

National Church Residences, which operates the two-building complex with a total of 100 residents, was notified Thursday.

“(The department) has not confirmed where the resident acquired the infection, as the individual had been at other locations during the exposure period,” said public health information officer Ryan Scarpino. “(We) will continue to monitor this situation and will do further evaluations to determine the location where the resident became infected.

“Beechtree Commons is following all proper procedures recommended by ACHD, which includes testing of the potable water.”

The case was identified at building I at 6460 Leechburg Road.

“We took immediate action,” said Karen Twinem, National Church vice president of communications. “Everybody moved quickly.”

She said bottled water was provided to all residents.

Health department officials were at Beechtree Commons Friday to inform the other residents of what happened.

The health department tested Beechtree's water system, and the results are expected to be released Nov. 12.

“As soon as we know (the results), we'll know what our next steps will be,” said Twinem.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

