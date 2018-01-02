Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Linton Middle School kids get surprise visit from solider after return from boot camp

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
Soldier Austin Conroy visits with a Linton Middle School class he has been corresponding with while at boot camp in Virginia.
Army solider Austin Conroy with his brother, Ian Nadzan, at Linton Middle School before Christmas.
Students in teacher Stacie Porter-Melvin's sixth-grade class at Linton Middle School were surprised just before Christmas when Army solider Austin Conroy stopped in to pay a visit.

Conroy, brother of one of the students, Ian Nadzan, had been getting cards, letters and photographs from the class while he was at boot camp in Virginia last semester. The surprise party featured donated pizza to recognize the students for offering support to the soldier.

