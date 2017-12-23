6 things to do at the Penn Hills Library through the holidays

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking for something to do when the family leaves after Christmas and the New Year holiday? Here's some things going on at the Penn Hills Library at 1037 Stotler Road for the next two weeks.

The library will close for the Christmas holiday starting Sunday until Dec. 26. Doors open again on Dec. 27.

• Dec. 27: Yoga class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the community room. Call George Bender at 412-793.2108 for more details.

• Dec. 30: Zumba class from 9 to 10 a.m. in the community room. Call Gwen Tucker at 412-277-1677 for more details.

• Jan. 2: Midday movie, “Home Again” starring Reese Witherspoon from 2 to 4 p.m. When you're done with the movie, head over to Room A for an advanced knitting class from 7 to 8 p.m. Call the library at 412-795-3507 for more details.

• Jan. 3: Get your Yoga moves on again with George Bender and co. from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 3: The Crescent Hills Civic Association will have its first meeting of 2018 in Room B from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The nonprofit works to enhance the quality of life for all the residents of Crescent Hills. Call Lyon Zeibak at 412-708-6644 for more details.

• Jan. 4: Take your children aged 3 to 6 to a matinee movie from 1 to 2 p.m. The event will also include crafts for the little ones. Register in advance by calling the library at 412-795-3507.

• Jan. 6: Get your weekly fix of Zumba classes with Gwen Tucker again in the community room from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.