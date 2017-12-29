Penn Hills adopts balanced budget with no tax hike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills council unanimously adopted a budget for 2018 that does not include a tax hike and ended the year with a $4 million surplus.

The spending plan, passed Friday during a special meeting, projects revenues in the general fund to be $27.8 million and expenses of $30.7 million. The budget was balanced by using $2.9 million of the $4 million surplus – the 5.44 millage rate will stay the same.

Mayor Sara Kuhn has stated the tax rate remained unchanged for six years. However, she said, costs have risen and revenues have not kept up.

She said council and Manager Mohammed Rayan will hold meetings from January to May to figure out how to avoid a negative end balance in 2019, what Rayan called a downward slide in his report to council preceding the 164-page budget for 2018.

“The budget for 2019 will not have a year-end balance; in fact, if the projected revenue through tax money is not increased in 2019, it will be a negative balanced budget with no room to operate,” he wrote.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.