The top 5 most expensive homes in Penn Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are 204 homes listed for sale in Penn Hills, according to Zillow.com.

Here are the five most expensive:

1. 3302 Scathelocke Rd, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms: $274,900. It was listed in July for $330,000 and there have been three price changes since then.

2. 2814 Graham Blvd, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms: $259,000. It was listed in November and it last sold for $45,000 in December 2016.

3. 1002 Evergreen Drive, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms: $249,900. It was listed Dec. 31 and it last sold for $64,500 in December 1984.

4. 43 Bowstone Rd, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms: $249,000. It was listed in September for $288,000 and last sold for $3,270 in February 2014.

5. 304 Carlton Street, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. It was listed in June for $265,000 and last sold for $229,000 in September 2007.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.