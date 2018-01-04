Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Frigid temps wreak havoc on Penn Hills water lines; Linton Middle School closed

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Penn Hills road crews battle the freezing temps to repair a water main break on Saltsburg Road by Linton Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Penn Hills road crews battle the freezing temps to repair a water main break on Saltsburg Road by Linton Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Penn Hills road crews battle the freezing temps to repair a water main break on Saltsburg Road by Linton Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills road crews battle the freezing temps to repair a water main break on Saltsburg Road by Linton Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Several water line breaks — including one along Saltsburg Road that forced Linton Middle School to be closed — were being worked on Thursday in Penn Hills.

Line breaks in the frigid weather caused icy road conditions for motorists and emergency responders, said Penn Hills police Lt. Robert Myers.

Ice spanned about five blocks along Verona Road between Mt. Carmel Road and Graham Boulevard Extension, he said. Beulah Road from Emrose Drive and Frankstown Road was also closed because of a break.

Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority crews also responded to a break along Princeton Drive.

Authority Executive Administrator Vanessa Davis said the breaks were due to the freezing temperatures.

“(Temperatures) effect the water lines significantly,” she said. “Low temperatures can wreak havoc on water lines.”

Meyers said calls about breaks began at around 5:30 a.m.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

Related Content
How to avoid frozen pipes this very cold winter
With the current deep freeze, homeowners should be on guard for possible frozen pipes. But if you take certain precautions, you might just be able to ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.