Frigid temps wreak havoc on Penn Hills water lines; Linton Middle School closed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Several water line breaks — including one along Saltsburg Road that forced Linton Middle School to be closed — were being worked on Thursday in Penn Hills.

Line breaks in the frigid weather caused icy road conditions for motorists and emergency responders, said Penn Hills police Lt. Robert Myers.

Ice spanned about five blocks along Verona Road between Mt. Carmel Road and Graham Boulevard Extension, he said. Beulah Road from Emrose Drive and Frankstown Road was also closed because of a break.

Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority crews also responded to a break along Princeton Drive.

Authority Executive Administrator Vanessa Davis said the breaks were due to the freezing temperatures.

“(Temperatures) effect the water lines significantly,” she said. “Low temperatures can wreak havoc on water lines.”

Meyers said calls about breaks began at around 5:30 a.m.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.