Penn Hills

$250 reward offered for tips leading to arrest of illegal tire dumpers in Penn Hills

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
More than 50 tires were illegally dumped at the Olympic Swim and Health Club in Penn Hills. A reward has been offered for the identification and capture of the culprit.
The owners of a Penn Hills swim club have had enough of someone illegally dumping tires on their lot.

“Please stop and come clean up your mess” is the message Mary Sullivan has for the culprit.

The Sullivans own Olympic Swim & Health Club at 517 Twin Oaks Drive.

More than 50 tires were dumped in December at the auxiliary parking lot away from the club building.

They are offering $250 for information leading to the prosecution of the perpetrator.

Sullivan said the club's roughly 300 members have not been impacted by the tires, but she is concerned about what may happen when new games start in March and they need the space.

Penn Hills police Chief Howard Burton said a report was filed Dec. 29 by the club and there are no suspects at this time. Those responsible could be charged with scattering of rubbish and face fines.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the club at 412-793-9500 or police at 412-795-3500.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

