Penn Hills

One too many chickens a problem for Penn Hills family

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Sultan Cook, 5, holds an egg that one of his chickens produced.
Submitted
Sultan Cook, 5, holds an egg that one of his chickens produced.

Updated 5 hours ago

When Penn Hills officials counted the chickens cooped up in the Cook family's backyard recently, they found one too many.

So on Jan. 24 Charles Cook will pay $100 to appear before the municipality's Zoning Hearing Board to ask permission to keep all five of his egg-laying birds. Under Penn Hills' rules, residents living on property smaller than 5 acres can own four chickens. The updated ordinance was passed in 2016.

Cook said he and his family love animals, so about a year ago they bought a few chicks from a local farm. He, his wife and four children already had a dog, rabbit and tarantula.

“Before we get an animal, we study it, we research. We make a whole thing of it,” Cook said.

But they forgot to check the municipality's rules.

“We only would have bought four,” he said, if he had known the rules.

Now, it is too late to go back.

“The kids … they're very attached to them,” Cook said, adding he doesn't know what he will do if he doesn't get permission to keep all five. “How do I choose which one to get rid of?”

An anonymous complaint about the chickens put the family in the position they are in. Cook applied for a variance last month after being cited for the code violation.

For the time being, his chickens — all five of them — produce eggs for the breakfast table in a heated coop that Cook built with his family in their unfenced yard at 109 Lavern St.

“My chickens are very well taken care of,” Cook said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

