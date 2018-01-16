Penn Hills school officials refuse to address business manager's apparent absence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills School District officials refuse to explain the apparent absence of their business manager.

David Roussos missed Tuesday night's finance committee meeting and has allegedly not been at work for more than a week.

Several messages were left on Roussos' office line last week with no return call.

Messages to his work email, drouss@phsd.k12.pa.us, were automatically returned as undeliverable.

His absence Tuesday was questioned by former board member Jennifer Burgess-Johnson.

Superintendent Nancy Hines said only that Roussos remains a paid employee and “he's not here today.”

“Something is wrong,” Burgess-Johnson replied. “I don't know what it is.”

It is unclear he was placed on paid administrative leave.

Board President Erin Vecchio, board member Marlon Ferguson and district spokeswoman Teresita Kolenchak all declined to comment on Roussos' status with the district.

Administration plans to present its 2018-19 preliminary budget at the Jan. 22 school board meeting set for 7:30 p.m. at Linton Middle School.

It's uncertain if Roussos would be back at that time.

Hines said there will be a tax increase with the budget, and she plans to ask the 500-plus district employees to take a pay freeze.

How big of a tax hike and what it would mean to property owners was not disclosed at the finance committee meeting.

Michael Lamb, a technical advisor appointed by the state Department of Education through June to help the district sort out its finances, said his work was not impacted by the manager's absence.

“I've been able to get the information I need to review things,” said Lamb. He deferred questions about Roussos to administration.

Roussos, a Crafton resident was hired as business manager by a 7-1 vote Nov. 2, 2016. Vecchio dissented. His annual salary is $107,500.

Roussos, a CPA, lists on his resume a law degree from Pitt, extensive tax and auditing experience and background in restructuring debt, negotiating contracts and a tenure as a tax attorney for U.S. Steel.

He served as the director of financial services at the Trinity Area School District in Washington and was on the Carlynton School Board for 12 years.

Roussos replaced Brookline native Robert Geletko, who left Penn Hills in November 2016 to take a similar job at the Connellsville Area School District.

Geletko was under contract with Penn Hills through June 30, 2018. His 2016 salary was $97,850. Penn Hills hired him October 2015 to replace Richard Liberto, the district's business manager from 2008 until he was fired in 2015.

In May 2016, state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released a performance audit of a district in which he cited rampant fiscal mismanagement, bad business decisions and a gaping lack of oversight.

He said at the time it would “take a Herculean effort to turn the district around.”

The district has put in more checks and balances since the report was released, including a new credit card policy.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro have been investigating the district's finances for more than a year.

Zappala spokesman Mike Manko declined to comment on the investigation, which started in 2016 after the state audit report was released.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.