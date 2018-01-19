Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Public hearing set for request to sell beer, wine at Penn Hills GetGo

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
A bright orange placard on the door of the GetGo on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills alerts customers that the store owner has applied to the state Liquor Control Board for a license to sell beer and wine.
Samson X Horne | Tribune-Review
A bright orange placard on the door of the GetGo on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills alerts customers that the store owner has applied to the state Liquor Control Board for a license to sell beer and wine.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will host a public hearing Feb. 7 about GetGo's license transfer request to allow it to sell beer and wine at its store at 10525 Franks­town Road in Penn Hills.

Giant Eagle, which operates the GetGo chain of convenience stores and gas stations, applied for a license transfer from a former business in North Versailles a year ago. It withdrew that request in March because some Penn Hills council members said they were against selling alcoholic beverages at that store.

Council members were concerned over traffic, parking and increasing access of alcohol to minors. They were also concerned over the store's proximity to a church parking lot.

Giant Eagle's second request came in April, when it applied for a license from the former Vincent's Pizza Park on Frankstown Road. Since the license would be transferred within the municipality, the company does not have to seek approval from the council before proceeding, LCB spokesman Shawn Kelly said.

The public hearing became necessary when Hebron United Presbyterian Church filed a protest with the LCB in May, citing safety concerns about increased traffic at an “already dangerous” five-way intersection and a lack of available parking spaces at the convenience store. The convenience store is on a corner where Frankstown, Coal Hollow, Laketon and Beulah roads meet. The church has a parking lot along Frankstown Road close to the store.

The public hearing will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Penn Hills office of the LCB, 158 Purity Road. Kelly said audio and video recording of the meeting is prohibited.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.