Public hearing set for request to sell beer, wine at Penn Hills GetGo

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will host a public hearing Feb. 7 about GetGo's license transfer request to allow it to sell beer and wine at its store at 10525 Franks­town Road in Penn Hills.

Giant Eagle, which operates the GetGo chain of convenience stores and gas stations, applied for a license transfer from a former business in North Versailles a year ago. It withdrew that request in March because some Penn Hills council members said they were against selling alcoholic beverages at that store.

Council members were concerned over traffic, parking and increasing access of alcohol to minors. They were also concerned over the store's proximity to a church parking lot.

Giant Eagle's second request came in April, when it applied for a license from the former Vincent's Pizza Park on Frankstown Road. Since the license would be transferred within the municipality, the company does not have to seek approval from the council before proceeding, LCB spokesman Shawn Kelly said.

The public hearing became necessary when Hebron United Presbyterian Church filed a protest with the LCB in May, citing safety concerns about increased traffic at an “already dangerous” five-way intersection and a lack of available parking spaces at the convenience store. The convenience store is on a corner where Frankstown, Coal Hollow, Laketon and Beulah roads meet. The church has a parking lot along Frankstown Road close to the store.

The public hearing will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Penn Hills office of the LCB, 158 Purity Road. Kelly said audio and video recording of the meeting is prohibited.

