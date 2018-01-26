Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Photo gallery: School Choice Week celebrated in Penn Hills

Lillian Dedomenic | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Jaden Maness, a kindergartner at Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship, dances with his classmates on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, during the National School Choice official song. The school closed out its weeklong recognition of National School Choice Week with a celebration and performances in the gymnasium.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Complete with top hat and cane, Talia Smith, a fifth-grader at Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship, puts on a dance performance during the talent show at the school on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Talia was accompanied on piano by Talula Shanti.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Marcus Mack (center front) dances with a group of his classmates during a talent show at the Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship closed out its weeklong recognition of National School Choice Week on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, with a celebration and performances in the gymnasium.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship closed out its weeklong recognition of National School Choice Week with a celebration and performances on Friday.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

