Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Penn Hills

Penn Hills School District, business manager fired in 2015 agree to settle lawsuits

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
The Penn Hills School District administration building.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
The Penn Hills School District administration building.

The Penn Hills school board has agreed to settle a lawsuit with its former business manager, Richard Liberto, who sued the district for wrongful firing after he was let go in 2015.

Board President Erin Vecchio said Liberto's suit and the district's countersuit will be dropped as a result of the settlement. Neither party will receive financial compensation under the agreement, school officials said.

“We can move on,” Vecchio said. “It's not going to cost the taxpayers any money now.”

Liberto sued the district, Superintendent Nancy Hines and then-board President Denise Graham-Shealey, alleging they violated Pennsylvania's whistleblower law. Liberto alleged he was fired after alerting the district that a worker was improperly using sick time in place of vacation days.

Hines and attorneys for the district and Liberto did not return phone calls for comment. Graham-Shealey declined comment.

The school board unanimously approved the settlement at a Monday meeting. Liberto said terms of the agreement did not allow him to talk about the settlement.

“I am happy to be moving forward,” he said.

Liberto was placed on administrative leave in March 2015 and suspended three months later for what school officials said was poor performance. The board voted to fire him in November of that year, three months after he left to take a job as business manager in the Wilkinsburg School District .

A year after Liberto's departure, a state audit turned up financial irregularities during his tenure in the district that sparked an ongoing investigation by the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me