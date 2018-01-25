Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Preliminary budget $5 million short in Penn Hills School District

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 1:12 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Even with a property tax hike, the proposed 2018-19 budget that's now being advertised will leave the Penn Hills School District about $5 million short.

The preliminary budget includes a 1.9093 mills property tax increase to 29.4663 mills. The hike means a person with a $75,000 home would pay an additional $113 in taxes annual.

While a final budget does not have to be adopted until June 30, the district must approve a preliminary spending plan in February for the ability to increase taxes beyond Act 1 index limits if it chooses.

The proposed budget lists revenues at roughly $88.2 million and expenditures at $93.3 million. Its tax hike follows the same method as last year's budgeting.

Penn Hills raised taxes by 1.5 mills in 2016-17 after receiving approval from the state Department of Education to raise the millage above the Act 1 index, citing additional expenses for special education and retirement costs. The index is a formula that limits tax increases.

“This is going to involve a lot of discipline and a lot of tough decisions,” Superintendent Nancy Hines said. “The preliminary budget is only a starting point, and there is a shared commitment at this table ... We want to impact students as little as possible. We want to remain mindful of the taxpayer burden.”

The district is about $172 million in debt – most coming from the construction of the elementary and high school. The district also spent nearly $6 million over budget last year and approximately $500,000 over budget in 2015-16. Accountant Michael Lamb, who was appointed by the state to work with the district on its financial problems, said it will take time to get out of the hole the district is in.

“There have been decisions in the past that are still facing the district today,” Lamb said during a recent meeting. “All your problems aren't going to be solved in one budget cycle.”

Board President Erin Vecchio said the board does not plan to eliminate any programs and will look for staff reductions through retirements.

Hines delivered the budget presentation with Technology Director Roger Myers, Human Resources Director Eileen Navish and Lamb. Business Manager David Roussos has not attended meetings or been available in the district for at least two weeks. School officials have not commented about his absence beyond saying he is still employed by the district.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.