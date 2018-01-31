Fish fry season kicks off with Lent on Ash Wednesday
Updated 9 hours ago
This year's start to the fundraiser fish fry season — Ash Wednesday – is getting near.
Here are area places to get your fill of fried fish and other cultural dishes during Lent, which starts Feb. 14 and ends on Good Friday, March 30, this year.
• St. Joseph Parish, 825 Second St.; 4-7 p.m. Fridays and Ash Wednesday. Menu: fish sandwich, shrimp, fries, baked potato, haluski, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, pizza, desserts and beverages. Takeout available, along with delivery to parish shut-ins. For more information, call 412-795-5114.
• St. Colman Parish; 100 Tri-Boro Highway, Turtle Creek, in the church cafeteria; 3-7 p.m. on Ash Wednesday and Fridays; fish sandwich, $7; pick two sides, $4; pick one side, $2.25. Other items for sale include haluski, pierogies, coleslaw, Boston clam chowder, macaroni and cheese, fries, crab cakes. For more information, call 412-823-2564.
Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.