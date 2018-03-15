Decision on Penn Hills GetGo request to sell beer, wine expected within three months

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pastor Doug Hebron's pitch for keeping beer and wine off the shelves of the GetGo in Penn Hills centered on his concern that his church's parking lot across the street would be used by the increased number of customers coming to the convenience store if alcohol sales are permitted.

“There are only 14 spaces at GetGo. So more people are going to use our parking lot,” Rehberg said during a state Liquor Control Board hearing Wednesday. “It could be a problem and an eyesore. And crossing that road will be dangerous.”

During the hearing on a request by Giant Eagle, owners of the GetGo, to allow beer and wine sales at the store on Frankstown Road, the pastor of Hebron United Presbyterian Church also said he thought alcohol sales would increase crime in the neighborhood.

His arguments received strong support from Jerry Chiappinelli, a Penn Hills planning commissioner.

“If they get this, I'm going to put out 300 protesters on the street. There's so much crime there already,” Chiappinelli said. “Penn Hills does not need more problems.”

Melissa Waldron is a 15-year Penn Hills resident who said she thinks denying the license to the business would be a mistake.

“We see all communities around us doing it – and they're growing,” she said. “If businesses see that Penn Hills doesn't play well in the sandbox, and we're resistant to progress, they will be passing us by.”

Hebron's protest in May of Giant Eagle's requested transfer of a license to sell alcohol sparked the 2.5-hour hearing. Under state law, the sale of alcohol can be prohibited within 300 feet of a church. While the Hebron church building is beyond that limit, its parking lot is only 185 feet from the store, state officials said.

Kristen Frazier, who manages 12 GetGo stores in the area, said the company closely monitors alcohol sales — including scanning required state ID and restricting sales to one cash register.

“There will be video surveillance on the cash register and if a person is visibly intoxicated, we will refuse the sale,” she said.

A liquor board representative said a decision on Giant Eagle's request will be made within three months.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.