Penn Hills

Council limits parking on four residential streets in Penn Hills

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
A car parked on Springdale Drive is near a sign that indicates there is no on-street parking allowed at any time.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
A car parked on Springdale Drive is near a sign that indicates there is no on-street parking allowed at any time.

Updated 4 hours ago

Penn Hills council has passed ordinances that prohibit on-street parking on four residential streets.

Manager Mohammad Rayan said the Traffic Safety Committee wanted to make it easier for snow removal, emergency vehicles, garbage trucks and others to access the roads.

The roads with parking restrictions are Flamingo Road and McCutcheon, Robyn and Springdale drives.

Penn Hills resident Mark Lantz said there are “no parking” signs on Springdale Drive that have been ignored in the past.

“We will be adding signs,” Rayan said. “Our intent is to enforce.”

Councilman John Petrucci suggested keeping track of the citations so council can get an idea if the no-parking rules are working.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

