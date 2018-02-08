Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Photos: Band class made possible by River City Brass, Penn Hills schools partnership

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Instructor James Gourlay of River City Brass works with Dario Aliberti, 10, of Verona. Dario is a student at St. Joseph Catholic School. The music program was made possible through a partnership between River City Brass and the Penn Hills School District.
Instructor James Gourlay of River City Brass works with Dario Aliberti, 10, of Verona. Dario is a student at St. Joseph Catholic School. The music program was made possible through a partnership between River City Brass and the Penn Hills School District.
Nathan Greenberg, 15, and Lucas Helsel, 16, warm up before the youth band session class offered as a partnership between Penn Hills School District and the River City Brass. The first session of the program was Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Penn Hills High School.
Nathan Greenberg, 15, and Lucas Helsel, 16, warm up before the youth band session class offered as a partnership between Penn Hills School District and the River City Brass. The first session of the program was Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Penn Hills High School.
Instructor Samantha Croach with Dario Aliberti, 10, Preston Breen, 11, Jacob Brewer, 11, and Sarah Truitt, 10, in the junior brass band class offered in a partnership between Penn Hills School District and the River City Brass. The first session of the program was Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Penn Hills High School.
Instructor Samantha Croach with Dario Aliberti, 10, Preston Breen, 11, Jacob Brewer, 11, and Sarah Truitt, 10, in the junior brass band class offered in a partnership between Penn Hills School District and the River City Brass. The first session of the program was Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Penn Hills High School.
Sarah Truitt, 10, of McCandless practices during the junior brass band class offered in a partnership between Penn Hills School District and the River City Brass. The first session of the program was Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Penn Hills High School.
Sarah Truitt, 10, of McCandless practices during the junior brass band class offered in a partnership between Penn Hills School District and the River City Brass. The first session of the program was Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Penn Hills High School.
Jacob Brewer, 11, of Penn Hills and Sarah Truitt, 10, of McCandles learn a new number in the junior brass band class offered in a partnership between Penn Hills School District and the River City Brass. The first session of the program was Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Penn Hills High School.
Jacob Brewer, 11, of Penn Hills and Sarah Truitt, 10, of McCandles learn a new number in the junior brass band class offered in a partnership between Penn Hills School District and the River City Brass. The first session of the program was Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Penn Hills High School.
Christopher McKay, 15, warms up before a class session made possible by a partnership between Penn Hills School District and the River City Brass. The first session of the program was Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Penn Hills High School.
Christopher McKay, 15, warms up before a class session made possible by a partnership between Penn Hills School District and the River City Brass. The first session of the program was Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Penn Hills High School.

The Penn Hills School District and River City Brass have teamed up to offer music classes to students in the region. The first session of the program was Saturday at Penn Hills High School.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

