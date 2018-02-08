Resignation leaves Penn Hills School District seeking fourth business manager in 3 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills School District Business Manager David Roussos has resigned.

After nearly a month of keeping quiet about the absence of their fiscal navigator, district officials confirmed Thursday that they are looking for a replacement.

Roussos was absent at the January finance committee and school board meeting where administrators discussed the proposed 2018-19 budget. Human Resources Director Eileen Navish and recently appointed Treasurer Robert Marra have been handling business matters while Roussos has been out.

School administration is not commenting about Roussos' departure because it is a personnel issue, said district spokeswoman Teresita K. Kolenchak. The resignation letter submitted by Roussos this month and his reason for leaving is not being released.

“I wish him luck,” school board President Erin Vecchio said.

A call Thursday to a phone number listed for Roussos at a home in Crafton was not returned.

The board is expected to accept the resignation at a special meeting Monday.

The position is posted online at bit.ly/2ERGbFf. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 16.

The next business manager will be Penn Hill's fourth in three years.

Roussos was hired at a salary of $107,500 by a 7-1 vote in 2016. Vecchio dissented.

Roussos replaced Robert Geletko, who left in November 2016 to take a job at the Connellsville Area School District. Penn Hills hired him a year before to replace Richard Liberto, the business manager from 2008 until he was fired in 2015. A wrongful termination lawsuit filed by Liberto against the district was recently settled out of court.

A state audit of financial records while Liberto was business manager sparked an ongoing investigation of the school district by the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.