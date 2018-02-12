Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills school budget draft contains tax hike, estimated $5 million shortfall

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 8:54 p.m.
The Penn Hills School District administration building.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
The Penn Hills School District administration building.

Updated 14 hours ago

Penn Hills School District officials adopted a 2018-19 preliminary budget Monday with a tax hike and an estimated $5 million shortfall.

Board President Erin Vecchio dissented. School Director Denise Graham-Shealey was absent and Marlon Ferguson participated by phone.

The preliminary budget includes a 1.9093-mill property tax increase that would bring the levy to 29.4663 mills. The hike means the owner of a $75,000 home would pay an additional $113 in taxes annually.

“We can't keep doing this to the taxpayers in Penn Hills,” Vecchio said. She suggested reaching out to Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, to get more state assistance.

Accountant Michael Lamb, who was appointed by the state to work with the district on its financial problems, said last month it will take time for the district to get out of the hole it is in.

Superintendent Nancy Hines said the district must look at everything to get its finances in order, but officials do not want to just slash programs until the budget is balanced.

“We want to minimally disrupt students,” she said.

District Treasurer Robert Marra said he wants to focus on cash flow projections to ensure the district continues to make payroll.

“I'm very confident that the numbers are accurate,” he said. “They may not be what we want to see.”

The proposed budget lists revenues at roughly $88.2 million and expenditures at $93.3 million. Its tax hike follows the same method as last year's budgeting.

Penn Hills raised taxes by 1.5 mills in 2016-17 after receiving approval from the state Department of Education to raise the millage above the Act 1 index, citing additional expenses for special education and retirement costs. The index is a formula that limits tax increases. The district is about $172 million in debt — most coming from the construction of the elementary and high school. The district also spent nearly $6 million over budget last year and approximately $500,000 over budget in 2015-16.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me