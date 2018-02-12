Penn Hills school budget draft contains tax hike, estimated $5 million shortfall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills School District officials adopted a 2018-19 preliminary budget Monday with a tax hike and an estimated $5 million shortfall.

Board President Erin Vecchio dissented. School Director Denise Graham-Shealey was absent and Marlon Ferguson participated by phone.

The preliminary budget includes a 1.9093-mill property tax increase that would bring the levy to 29.4663 mills. The hike means the owner of a $75,000 home would pay an additional $113 in taxes annually.

“We can't keep doing this to the taxpayers in Penn Hills,” Vecchio said. She suggested reaching out to Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, to get more state assistance.

Accountant Michael Lamb, who was appointed by the state to work with the district on its financial problems, said last month it will take time for the district to get out of the hole it is in.

Superintendent Nancy Hines said the district must look at everything to get its finances in order, but officials do not want to just slash programs until the budget is balanced.

“We want to minimally disrupt students,” she said.

District Treasurer Robert Marra said he wants to focus on cash flow projections to ensure the district continues to make payroll.

“I'm very confident that the numbers are accurate,” he said. “They may not be what we want to see.”

The proposed budget lists revenues at roughly $88.2 million and expenditures at $93.3 million. Its tax hike follows the same method as last year's budgeting.

Penn Hills raised taxes by 1.5 mills in 2016-17 after receiving approval from the state Department of Education to raise the millage above the Act 1 index, citing additional expenses for special education and retirement costs. The index is a formula that limits tax increases. The district is about $172 million in debt — most coming from the construction of the elementary and high school. The district also spent nearly $6 million over budget last year and approximately $500,000 over budget in 2015-16.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.