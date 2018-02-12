Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills school officials OK separation with business manager

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 8:30 p.m.
David Roussos, shown at a November 2016 Penn Hills School Board meeting when he was hired as business manager.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Updated 14 hours ago

Penn Hills School District officials approved a separation agreement with former business manager David Roussos.

The vote was 8-0 at a special meeting Monday night.

Board member Denise Graham-Shealey was absent. Board member Marlon Ferguson participated by phone.

No one from the audience spoke about the business manager, who has not been to work in at least a month. Roussos couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

District officials declined to say why he resigned or what was in the agreement, which is effective April 30.

A Right-to-Know request was submitted to the district after the meeting.

Human Resources Director Eileen Navish and recently appointed Treasurer Robert Marra have been handling business matters in Roussos' absence.

The position is posted online at bit.ly/2ERGbFf . Applications will be accepted through Friday.

Marra said he does not want to become the business manager. Roussos' replacement will be Penn Hills' fourth in three years.

Roussos was hired at a salary of $107,500 by a 7-1 vote in 2016. Board member Erin Vecchio dissented; Jennifer Burgess-Johnson, who no longer is on the board, wasn't at the meeting.

He replaced Robert Geletko, who left in November 2016 to take a job at the Connellsville Area School District. Penn Hills hired Geletko a year earlier to replace Richard Liberto.

Liberto was the business manager from 2008 until he was fired in November 2015, three months after he left to take a job as business manager in the Wilkinsburg School District.

A wrongful-termination lawsuit filed by Liberto against the district was recently settled out of court.

A state audit of financial records while Liberto was business manager sparked an ongoing investigation of the school district by the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

click me