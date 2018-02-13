Registration open for Penn Hills youth baseball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn Hills Baseball Association has opened registration for its summer youth baseball leagues.

There are five leagues:

• Mite, ages 5-8

• Farm, ages 9-10

• Little, ages 11-12

• Pony, ages 13-14

• Junior Legion, ages 15-16

A family's first child will pay $125, $80 for the second child and $60 for each additional child. The cost to play in the Junior Legion, a tryout league, is $175. If the child does not make the team, the money will be refunded.

There is also a fundraising fee of $25 for the first child's registration. The fee is recoverable by selling five fundraising tickets.

Players can register online at bit.ly/2spZ3IR or at a walk-in on Feb. 17 at the Penn-Plum VFW, 1156 Milltown Road.

There is a fee when registering online.

Players must be registered by March 10 to be eligible for league drafts.

Visit pennhillsbaseball.org for more information.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.