Registration open for Penn Hills youth baseball
Updated 20 hours ago
The Penn Hills Baseball Association has opened registration for its summer youth baseball leagues.
There are five leagues:
• Mite, ages 5-8
• Farm, ages 9-10
• Little, ages 11-12
• Pony, ages 13-14
• Junior Legion, ages 15-16
A family's first child will pay $125, $80 for the second child and $60 for each additional child. The cost to play in the Junior Legion, a tryout league, is $175. If the child does not make the team, the money will be refunded.
There is also a fundraising fee of $25 for the first child's registration. The fee is recoverable by selling five fundraising tickets.
Players can register online at bit.ly/2spZ3IR or at a walk-in on Feb. 17 at the Penn-Plum VFW, 1156 Milltown Road.
There is a fee when registering online.
Players must be registered by March 10 to be eligible for league drafts.
Visit pennhillsbaseball.org for more information.
Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.