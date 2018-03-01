Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

St. Joe's and other area churches frying up fish during Lent

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
John Graham volunteers at the fried fish station at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Verona on Friday night, Feb. 23, 2018.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Volunteer Ginny Behm makes sandwiches at the fish fry hosted every Friday during Lent by St. Joseph parish in Verona.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Volunteer Eric Johnson mans the french fries station on at the fish fry hosted every Friday night during lent by St. Joseph parish in Verona.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Reveiw
Don Tappe, a longtime parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Verona, serving dinners during the fish fry hosted each Friday in Lent by the parish.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Here are area places to get your fill of fried fish and other cultural dishes at fundraisers during Lent:

• St. Joseph Parish, 825 Second St.; 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Menu: fish sandwich, shrimp, fries, baked potato, haluski, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, pizza, desserts and beverages. Takeout available, along with delivery to parish shut-ins. For more information, call 412-795-5114.

• St. Colman Parish; 100 Tri-Boro Highway, Turtle Creek, in the church cafeteria; 3-7 p.m. Fridays. Menu: fish sandwich, $7; pick two sides, $4; pick one side, $2.25. Other items include haluski, pierogies, coleslaw, Boston clam chowder, macaroni and cheese, fries and crab cakes. For more information, call 412-823-2564.

To announce fundraising fish fry dinners in the Progress, email the time, date, place, menu items and cost to announcements@tribweb.com, or mail the information to Editorial Department at 460 Rodi Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235.

