St. Joe's and other area churches frying up fish during Lent
Updated 15 hours ago
Here are area places to get your fill of fried fish and other cultural dishes at fundraisers during Lent:
• St. Joseph Parish, 825 Second St.; 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Menu: fish sandwich, shrimp, fries, baked potato, haluski, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, pizza, desserts and beverages. Takeout available, along with delivery to parish shut-ins. For more information, call 412-795-5114.
• St. Colman Parish; 100 Tri-Boro Highway, Turtle Creek, in the church cafeteria; 3-7 p.m. Fridays. Menu: fish sandwich, $7; pick two sides, $4; pick one side, $2.25. Other items include haluski, pierogies, coleslaw, Boston clam chowder, macaroni and cheese, fries and crab cakes. For more information, call 412-823-2564.
To announce fundraising fish fry dinners in the Progress, email the time, date, place, menu items and cost to announcements@tribweb.com, or mail the information to Editorial Department at 460 Rodi Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235.