Penn Hills

Drugs and theft cases among those recently handled by Judge DeLuca in Penn Hills

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Updated 7 hours ago

Penn Hills District Court Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Eric McCray, 46, of Penn Hills on charges of simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed April 2.

• Darnell Glenn Harding, 26, of McKeesport on charges of burglary, robbery, receiving stolen property, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, failure to notify police of an accident involving damage to vehicle and false imprisonment. Wilkins Township police filed the charges Nov. 20.

• David Marcus Jack, 26, of Chicora on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness. Charges were filed Dec. 2.

• Kathleen Tesauro, 41, of Pittsburgh on charges of hindering apprehension and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wilkins Township police filed the charges Dec. 2.

• Denise Smith, 55 of Verona on charges of theft by unlawful taking and forgery. Verona police filed the charges Jan. 22.

Waived preliminary hearings

• William Kucic, 21, of Verona on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Oct. 12.

• Robert Paul Johnston, 44, of Verona on charges of driving under the influence, driving at unsafe speed, careless driving and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. Charges were filed Nov. 2.

• Scott Johnson Jr., 38, of Gibsonia on a charge of driving under the influence. Charges were filed Dec. 2.

• Andrew Garland, 21, of Robinson on charge a charge of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Dec. 1.

• Robert Tekely, 60, of Wilkins on charges of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility and disseminating photos/film of child sex acts. Allegheny County police filed the charges Dec. 12.

