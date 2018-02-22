Penn Hills looking to regulate dumpsters in residential areas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills' code enforcement and planning departments want to regulate dumpster containers in residential areas.

“We were having trouble with residential properties, where people were having these out there for months at a time,” said Planning Director Chris Blackwell.

The Planning Commission will discuss a draft ordinance Thursday that requires residents to purchase a $25 permit before using a dumpster or Bagster, what is described as a “dumpster in a bag” by Waste Management.

The draft ordinance would prohibit residents from placing the containers on public property, streets, municipal right of ways, sidewalks and they cannot sit closer than six feet from a curb.

People would not be allowed to use metal dumpsters for longer than 30 days unless they are granted permission. For Bagsters, that time limit is 14 days.

For every day over those limits, violators would be subject to a $1,000 fine. That fine is common with these types of ordinances, said Blackwell.

“Typically we don't get there. The first step is a violation letter – we're looking for compliance,” he said, adding the municipality does not have rules to regulate residential dumpsters.

The ordinance does not include commercial dumpsters.

It will be discussed at a 7 p.m. planning commission meeting Thursday at the municipal building. To be enacted, council would need to vote on it.

The meeting will also include a public hearing on the municipality's 2018 Community Development Block Grant Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program. Blackwell said Thursday's public hearing is the first of three.

Penn Hills is slated to receive nearly $626,000 for projects this year. Eligible projects include, in part:

• Acquiring property

• Improvements to public buildings

• Rehabilitation of houses

• Demolition and environmental clean up

The public hearings aim to field residents' suggestions for CDBG and HOME Program projects.

