Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills looking to regulate dumpsters in residential areas

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
Penn Hills Municipal Building on Frankstown Road.
Tribune-Review
Penn Hills Municipal Building on Frankstown Road.

Updated 13 hours ago

Penn Hills' code enforcement and planning departments want to regulate dumpster containers in residential areas.

“We were having trouble with residential properties, where people were having these out there for months at a time,” said Planning Director Chris Blackwell.

The Planning Commission will discuss a draft ordinance Thursday that requires residents to purchase a $25 permit before using a dumpster or Bagster, what is described as a “dumpster in a bag” by Waste Management.

The draft ordinance would prohibit residents from placing the containers on public property, streets, municipal right of ways, sidewalks and they cannot sit closer than six feet from a curb.

People would not be allowed to use metal dumpsters for longer than 30 days unless they are granted permission. For Bagsters, that time limit is 14 days.

For every day over those limits, violators would be subject to a $1,000 fine. That fine is common with these types of ordinances, said Blackwell.

“Typically we don't get there. The first step is a violation letter – we're looking for compliance,” he said, adding the municipality does not have rules to regulate residential dumpsters.

The ordinance does not include commercial dumpsters.

It will be discussed at a 7 p.m. planning commission meeting Thursday at the municipal building. To be enacted, council would need to vote on it.

The meeting will also include a public hearing on the municipality's 2018 Community Development Block Grant Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program. Blackwell said Thursday's public hearing is the first of three.

Penn Hills is slated to receive nearly $626,000 for projects this year. Eligible projects include, in part:

• Acquiring property

• Improvements to public buildings

• Rehabilitation of houses

• Demolition and environmental clean up

The public hearings aim to field residents' suggestions for CDBG and HOME Program projects.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me