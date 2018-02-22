Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Teen breaches security at Penn Hills High School; student suspended for letting her in

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 5:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A 16-year-old former student was let into Penn Hills High School and remained in the building for 45 minutes Wednesday before being discovered, district officials said.

The student who breached security could face criminal charges for the unauthorized entry, school officials said. The incident is being investigated by Penn Hills police, which did not return calls for comment Thursday.

The student who let the girl in the building has been suspended, district spokeswoman Teresita Kolenchak said.

The district emailed a letter to parents saying the former student never made any threats or damaged property once inside the school.

Two similar incidents have been reported during this school year, Superintendent Nancy Hines said. She visited the high school Thursday morning to address students about the importance keeping the school secure.

“There are layers of security in place, none of that works when someone compromises that,” Hines said. “Her presence compromised everyone's security. She should have gone through the front entrance.”

All doors at the high school are locked from the outside. Visitors are supposed to be buzzed in by staff at the school's main entry, then go through a metal detector, have their bags checked and their identification scanned into a visitor log, according to security protocol on the district's website.

School districts around the region have been dealing with rumors and threats since 17 people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a Florida high school. At least 11 schools in the Greater Pittsburgh area have reported and investigated threats to students or teachers in the week following the shooting in Florida. Even in the absence of a threat, many others have stepped up police presence in school buildings and tightened security procedures.

Penn Hills school board President Erin Vecchio, who leads the district's safety committee, said more needs to be done to make sure unauthorized visitors don't get into school buildings.

“We need to change the fact that anybody can let people in the school,” she said.

Hines said she is open to cautiously discussing changes to make the buildings more secure. She said the topic will likely be discussed at the next buildings and grounds committee meeting March 19.

“I'm not saying we have a flawless system, but I also don't want to go right to changing things before we evaluate what we do have and go from there,” Hines said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me