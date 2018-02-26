State grant to fund new traffic light along Allegheny River Boulevard in Verona

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new traffic light may be installed this year at the intersection of Allegheny River Boulevard and Wildwood Avenue in Verona.

The project will be paid for through a $200,000 PennDOT Automated Red Light Enforcement Program grant, which gets its funding from red light violations in Philadelphia.

An eight-member committee distributes the money statewide for relatively low-cost projects that improve safety, enhance mobility and reduce congestion.

State Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny, announced the grant award Monday.

“This is excellent news for the borough of Verona,” DeLuca said via email. “Installing a traffic signal at this busy intersection will not only minimize congestion, but it will also ensure the safety of our residents who travel these busy roadways on a daily basis.”

The intersection currently has two stop signs. One on Wildwood Avenue and the other for motorists along the Boulevard headed toward South Avenue. Traffic along the boulevard toward the shopping center does not stop.

“There's traffic congestion and there's people who don't stop at the stop signs, so we have accidents and near accidents,” Borough Manager Jerry Kenna said. “There's times were people don't stop coming the other direction, and a lot of times people have a hard time on Wildwood getting out because people to the right aren't stopping.”

Kenna said lack of funds prevented the borough from getting a traffic light at that intersection the past several years. There are traffic lights in Verona by the McDonald's in the shopping plaza, and at Allegheny River Boulevard and South and Center avenues.

“We've applied for different grants for a few years now because it's very expensive (to get a traffic light),” he said. “We're going to have to have them synced together so that the traffic flows coherently. That will be done.”

It is unclear when the light would be installed.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.