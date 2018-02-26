Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

State grant to fund new traffic light along Allegheny River Boulevard in Verona

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
A new traffic light may be installed this year at the intersection of Allegheny River Boulevard and Wildwood Avenue in Verona.
Michael DiVittorio
A new traffic light may be installed this year at the intersection of Allegheny River Boulevard and Wildwood Avenue in Verona.

Updated 11 hours ago

A new traffic light may be installed this year at the intersection of Allegheny River Boulevard and Wildwood Avenue in Verona.

The project will be paid for through a $200,000 PennDOT Automated Red Light Enforcement Program grant, which gets its funding from red light violations in Philadelphia.

An eight-member committee distributes the money statewide for relatively low-cost projects that improve safety, enhance mobility and reduce congestion.

State Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny, announced the grant award Monday.

“This is excellent news for the borough of Verona,” DeLuca said via email. “Installing a traffic signal at this busy intersection will not only minimize congestion, but it will also ensure the safety of our residents who travel these busy roadways on a daily basis.”

The intersection currently has two stop signs. One on Wildwood Avenue and the other for motorists along the Boulevard headed toward South Avenue. Traffic along the boulevard toward the shopping center does not stop.

“There's traffic congestion and there's people who don't stop at the stop signs, so we have accidents and near accidents,” Borough Manager Jerry Kenna said. “There's times were people don't stop coming the other direction, and a lot of times people have a hard time on Wildwood getting out because people to the right aren't stopping.”

Kenna said lack of funds prevented the borough from getting a traffic light at that intersection the past several years. There are traffic lights in Verona by the McDonald's in the shopping plaza, and at Allegheny River Boulevard and South and Center avenues.

“We've applied for different grants for a few years now because it's very expensive (to get a traffic light),” he said. “We're going to have to have them synced together so that the traffic flows coherently. That will be done.”

It is unclear when the light would be installed.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me