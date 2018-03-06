Author Debra Clark to talk about domestic violence at Penn Hills Library

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Debra Clark will read from her self-published book, “Everyone Has a Story,” 3-4 p.m. March 14 at the Penn Hills Library.

The 53-year-old Penn Hills woman's autobiography focuses on her experience with domestic violence during a brief engagement with actor and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown in 1986. Brown, 82, was a running back for the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965 and now lives in Los Angeles.

She said she dedicated the book to women who died as a result of domestic violence.

“I figured if I survived, I'm obligated to tell my story because they didn't get to,” she said.

Clark graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1982.

She authored a second book, “Not Your Normal Family: of Normal Alabama,” chronicling her family's history in 2017. Her great-great grandfather, William Hooper Councill, founded Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University in Normal, Alabama, in 1875.

A book-signing will follow her reading.

Contact the library at 412-795-3507 to sign up for the event.

