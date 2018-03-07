Penn Hills considering tax break for volunteer firefighters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills council is considering giving the municipality's volunteer firefighters a tax break in 2019.

William Jeffcoat, chief of station 227 on Universal Road, pleaded with council at a recent meeting to consider implementing an earned local income tax credit of $948 for each qualifying fire fighter in Penn Hills.

“Please – the time is now to help us get a new tool in our arsenal to drum up some support and some interest in volunteering in the Penn Hills fire service,” Jeffcoat said.

He cited a Tribune-Review article about Baldwin Borough's adoption of a tax break for about 50 qualifying fire fighters. Those fire fighters will receive a $300 tax credit this year.

But Jeffcoat is lobbying for a heftier tax break for Penn Hills firefighters.

“I feel our members are worth way more than that,” he said, adding that the municipality's six fire stations covers 19 square miles compared to Baldwin's three stations that cover 5.9 square miles.

He came up with the number by figuring that firefighters in the area are getting paid $300 for every three fire stations. Since Penn Hills has six, each firefighter eligible for the earned local income tax credit should receive around $950. Jeffcoat also said Penn Hills firefighters are busier than Baldwin's.

The fire chief said the municipality's departments answered 2,715 calls in 2017. There are roughly 200 firefighters among the fire departments, but only about 120 would be eligible for the tax break, he said.

Under his proposal, fire fighters would need to live in Penn Hills, attend 20 percent of the previous year's fire calls or 50 percent of the previous year's drills and meetings. Fire fighters who have been volunteering with a department for 30 years or more would be automatically eligible, he said. Each station's chief would be required to provide the municipal manager with an eligibility list by Jan. 31 each year.

Mayor Sara Kuhn said she supports his proposal.

“I can't imagine our council not being supportive of this,” Kuhn said. “Anything that I feel we can do to show our appreciation to the volunteer fire fighters, I think that's our job to do.”

Penn Hills is able to do this because Gov. Tom Wolf signed a law in 2016 that gave municipalities the authorization to grant the local tax credits to local firefighters.

Jeffcoat said he will meet with the Penn Hills manager to discuss the tax break in the coming weeks. Once the details are ironed out, the municipality's solicitor will draft an ordinance which will then be voted on by council.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.