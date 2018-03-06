Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Guns, drugs and DUI cases in Judge DeLuca's Penn Hills court

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
Updated 13 hours ago

Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills.

Held for court

• Brandon Lamar Nixon, 29, of Penn Hills on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of firearm prohibited, altering mark of identification, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and five counts of possession of firearm with altered manufacturer number. Charges were filed Jan. 17.

• Jordan Emmanuel Thomas, 20, of Monroeville on a charge of theft by unlawful taking. The charge was filed Jan. 18.

• Daniel Brenton Jobes, 26, of Penn Hills on charges of terroristic threats, possession of instruments of a crime, two counts of simple assault and two counts of harassment. Charges were filed Feb. 19.

• Brandon Jamar Spearman, 26, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of firearm prohibited, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obscure plates, failure to keep right, careless driving, two counts of possession of controlled substances and three counts of possession with intent to deliver. Charges were filed Feb. 19.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Donald Perman, 51, of Pittsburgh on charges of driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, following too closely and reckless driving. Charges were filed Oct. 25.

• Mark Golphin, 58, of Pittsburgh on charges of driving under the influence, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Charges were filed Dec. 5.

• John Michael Kratsas, 37, of Pittsburgh on charges of driving under the influence and careless driving. Charges were filed Jan. 7.

• Frank Russo, 32, of Penn Hills on a charge of driving under the influence. The charge was filed Jan. 17.

• Jay Lindsay Andre, 48, of Penn Hills on charges of simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Feb. 24.

