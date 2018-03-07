Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills High School students plan tribute to Florida school shooting victims

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Penn Hills High School
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
Penn Hills High School

Updated 7 hours ago

Penn Hills students will march next week to honor the victims of the recent shooting rampage at a Florida school.

The march will begin at 9:25 a.m. March 14, a month after a former student went to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the community of Parkland and fatally shot 17 people before being captured.

Students and staffers will meet in the Penn Hills High School cafeteria before the march at 9:45 a.m. to pay tribute to victims and to advocate for tougher gun control laws. T-shirts and wristbands will be for sale, with all proceeds going to the families of the Florida victims.

A discussion will take place after the march with students and community leaders Tim Stevens and Sharon McIntosh of the Black Political Empowerment Projects' Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence.

The goal of the event is to challenge students to commit to reducing the likelihood of similar violence in their schools and community, organizers said.

“The school system is not only responsible for teaching academics, but also teaching leadership, and leadership involves action,” Superintendent Nancy Hines said. “We are encouraging students to become aware of their voices and guiding them as they learn to use those voices in a productive and meaningful way that does not compromise the cause.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

