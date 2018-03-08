Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Linton Middle School in Penn Hills to host 'super' learning experience March 24

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
Linton Middle School
Michael DiVittorio
Linton Middle School

Updated 19 hours ago

Linton Middle School in Penn Hills will host a unique program to engage students in science, art, health and other topics.

Pennsylvania Association of Gifted Education Penn Hills Chapter will present its annual Super Saturday on March 24 at 250 Aster St.

Courses take place from 9:15-10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10 for the first session and $5 for each additional sessions.

“The focus is for the kids to have fun learning things that they might not get to be exposed to,” said PAGE President Megan Brennan. “We try to bring in various things to enrich what they're learning in school, and expose them to new ideas and concepts that they might not have covered in school.”

Among courses offered is one where students make and race wind-powered cars. Others explore chemistry in the kitchen, yoga, bird watching, crochet and physics.

“This is an opportunity for anyone to come and learn something new, or just make a mess, or both,” Brennan said.

PAGE has presented Super Saturday at the school in the summer for at least five years. Average attendance has been 30 students.

“It exposes kids to what they might not normally see,” Brennan said. “Learning doesn't have to be boring.”

Youths do not have to be Penn Hills students or in a gifted program to participate.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me