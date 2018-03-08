Linton Middle School in Penn Hills to host 'super' learning experience March 24

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More information and the registration form is available at bit.ly/2D7A4Ks . Registration is required by March 16. Contact Megan Brennan at 412-400-2646 or Raymegan@comcast.net if you have questions about the program.

Linton Middle School in Penn Hills will host a unique program to engage students in science, art, health and other topics.

Pennsylvania Association of Gifted Education Penn Hills Chapter will present its annual Super Saturday on March 24 at 250 Aster St.

Courses take place from 9:15-10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10 for the first session and $5 for each additional sessions.

“The focus is for the kids to have fun learning things that they might not get to be exposed to,” said PAGE President Megan Brennan. “We try to bring in various things to enrich what they're learning in school, and expose them to new ideas and concepts that they might not have covered in school.”

Among courses offered is one where students make and race wind-powered cars. Others explore chemistry in the kitchen, yoga, bird watching, crochet and physics.

“This is an opportunity for anyone to come and learn something new, or just make a mess, or both,” Brennan said.

PAGE has presented Super Saturday at the school in the summer for at least five years. Average attendance has been 30 students.

“It exposes kids to what they might not normally see,” Brennan said. “Learning doesn't have to be boring.”

Youths do not have to be Penn Hills students or in a gifted program to participate.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.