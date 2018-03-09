Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Injured albino raccoon treated in Penn Hills to be released soon

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, March 9, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
Recovering from a serious injury on the back of its neck, this young adult albino raccoon will soon be released back into the wild by members of Humane Animal Rescue's Wildlife Center on Verona Road in Penn Hills.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Recovering from a serious injury on the back of its neck, this young adult albino raccoon will soon be released back into the wild by members of Humane Animal Rescue's Wildlife Center on Verona Road in Penn Hills.

Updated 6 hours ago

An injured male albino raccoon that has been treated by Humane Animal Rescue's Wildlife Center in Penn Hills may soon be ready to go back into the wild.

Clinic manager Jess Lindberg said the rare animal was brought to the center Feb. 4 by an Aliquippa family after they noticed a large abscess on the back of its neck.

The family used food and a trap to capture it.

“He was visiting this property for about a year and people had really grown to enjoy him on their property,” Lindberg said. She said the wound was pretty large, and the animal also had a few parasites.

The raccoon was a true albino with red eyes. Staff had to use heavy gloves and anesthesia when treating it.

“An animal like that is pretty wild and not used to being around people,” Lindberg said. “He was pretty aggressive.”

She said the raccoon is doing well after about a month of treatment for the infected wound. They plan to go to Aliquippa in a few weeks to release it back into the wild.

It is about 2 years old and weighs between 15 to 20 pounds.

Raccoons range in size from 28 to 38 inches, including a 10-inch tail, and usually weigh between 10 to 30 pounds, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission .

They are found throughout the state, often near water sources, and typically live between 10 and 18 years.

Lindberg said her center's research indicated an individual is more likely to be struck by lightning than to find an albino raccoon. They are estimated to be 1 in every 750,000.

However, this is the third one helped by the wildlife center in the past two years.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me