Penn Hills students join nation in pushing for end to gun violence

Hundreds of Penn Hills High School students marched in solidarity with others nationwide Wednesday morning to protest gun violence and honor victims of a shooting rampage in Florida a month ago.

“This is our first step in trying to make a change and keep showing initiative and keep doing things,” said Kahlil Darden, president of the Black Student Union at the high school. “This was important to us because gun violence is something that we face a lot in Penn Hills and in our community. It's something that we want to make a change in and stop the violence.”

The march took place one month after a former student with an AR-47 assault rifle killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Penn Hills students marched, had a moment of silence, read the names of the victims and sold bracelets and T-shirts to raise money for the school and its victims.

“We wanted to prevent any more tragedies and promote more awareness of your surroundings, be a role model for children,” Student Council President Alexis Pham said.

Principal Eric Kostic believes marches and other anti-violence efforts make a difference. The school had an annual peace pledge the last few years in which students promote togetherness.

“A large majority of students want to live a peaceful life in a nonviolent world,” Kostic said. “I believe that they're trying to make a change so that the world doesn't experience these tragedies. It greatly impacted them and greatly impacted me. I was happy to help them.”

An anti-violence forum followed the student-led march in Penn Hills. Pham said they talked about how social media plays a role in promoting and not so much preventing violence, as well as cyberbullying. Linton Middle School also had a moment of silence for the Florida victims.

“Although the circumstances that brought many together today throughout the country remain troubling, the Penn Hills School District is proud of how our students handled our local expression of grief and support for the students and community of Parkland, Florida,” Superintendent Nancy Hines said.

Another nationwide school walkout is planned for April 20, the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado in which two heavily armed students killed 12. Penn Hills students said it is key to work to stop such tragedies through gun control and increased school security.

“We feel safe in this school and feel like we're in a safe environment,” Penn Hills enior class President Jordyn Ford said. “We want other schools to feel that way as well.”

