Penn Hills

Daughters of the American Revolution present awards to Western Pa. students

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
The main entrance at Penn Hills High School.
Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review
The main entrance at Penn Hills High School.

Updated 9 hours ago

A student from Redeemer Lutheran School in Verona was chosen by the Queen Aliquippa chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution for the group's annual awards.

Samuel Wilshire was among six high school students in the region to receive the DAR's Good Citizens Award.

The Good Citizens program and scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship including dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Other winners included students from Norwin School District, Franklin School District, Serra Catholic High School-McKeesport, Redeemer Lutheran School and Elizabeth Forward High School.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

