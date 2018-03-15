Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills Police Department looking to hire three officers this year

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 15 hours ago

The Penn Hills Police Department is looking to hire three more officers this year.

Police Chief Howard Burton said recent retirements brought the force down to 50 and funding for 53 positions is budgeted.

“We have three vacancies that we have to replace,” Burton said.

The police department will start a selection process next month.

Here are details about the job, according to the police department's website:

• Starting salaries at around $61,400

• Full pension after 25 years

• Health, vision and dental plans included

• 13 paid vacation days, paid sick and military leave

• Promotional opportunities and specialty assignments

• Bi-annual uniform allowance, initial outfitting at hiring

• Rotating schedule, periodic long weekends off

• More incentives within the collective bargaining agreement

Applications, which can be found online at bit.ly/2petv4I or at the municipal building at 12245 Frankstown Road, are due by 4 p.m. on April 10.

A physical and written exam is scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 17 at the Allegheny County Police Training Academy, 700 West Ridge Road in Allison Park.

Applicants must pay a non-refundable $100 fee for the application and be at least 21 years-old and a U.S. citizen. They also must have at high school diploma or equivalent, a valid driver's license and police training certification from the Municipal Police Officers' Education & Training Commission.

Officers must live within five miles of any Penn Hills border and they cannot have any visible tattoos.

For more information, call 412-759-3500 or visit www.pennhillspolice.com.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

