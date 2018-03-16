Penn Hills native Dennis Palumbo returns for book signing, writing workshop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A mystery novelist and psychotherapist who lives in Los Angeles and hails from Penn Hills will come to the Pittsburgh area next week to sign copies of his latest book and host writing workshops.

Dennis Palumbo's latest novel, “Head Wounds,” was published in February by Poison Pen Press. It is the fifth installment of a series that features a psychologist named Daniel Rinaldi. The series is set in Pittsburgh.

Palumbo will be in town starting March 23 at 12:30 p.m. in the Pitt Campus Bookstore on Fifth Avenue in Oakland. He will sign copies of the book and host a free mystery-writing workshop.

He will then do a book signing and host a Q&A session at the Mystery Lovers Bookshop on Allegheny River Boulevard in Oakmont at 7 p.m.

On March 24, he will be at the Monroeville Public Library on Gateway Campus Boulevard at 1:30 p.m. for a book signing and writers' workshop.

For more information about Palumbo, visit his website .

