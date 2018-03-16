Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills native Dennis Palumbo returns for book signing, writing workshop

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, March 16, 2018, 1:57 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A mystery novelist and psychotherapist who lives in Los Angeles and hails from Penn Hills will come to the Pittsburgh area next week to sign copies of his latest book and host writing workshops.

Dennis Palumbo's latest novel, “Head Wounds,” was published in February by Poison Pen Press. It is the fifth installment of a series that features a psychologist named Daniel Rinaldi. The series is set in Pittsburgh.

Palumbo will be in town starting March 23 at 12:30 p.m. in the Pitt Campus Bookstore on Fifth Avenue in Oakland. He will sign copies of the book and host a free mystery-writing workshop.

He will then do a book signing and host a Q&A session at the Mystery Lovers Bookshop on Allegheny River Boulevard in Oakmont at 7 p.m.

On March 24, he will be at the Monroeville Public Library on Gateway Campus Boulevard at 1:30 p.m. for a book signing and writers' workshop.

For more information about Palumbo, visit his website .

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me