Penn Hills

Penn Hills student taken into custody after mimicking using a gun during gym class

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, March 16, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
Penn Hills High School
Penn Hills High School

Updated 7 hours ago

A 14-year-old Penn Hills High School student was taken into custody after he allegedly waved a volleyball net hand-crank like a gun and mimicked shooting noises Thursday.

Police Chief Howard Burton said the incident took place during a morning gym class. No injuries were reported.

The boy received a three day suspension after being detained in the school for the rest of the day. His parents reported him missing around 6 p.m. when he failed to come home, Burton said. The boy was found at a friend's house in Penn Hills around 11:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.

The boy has not been charged with a crime, Burton said.

District officials confirmed the threat and canine search of the school after the boy was reported missing. Classes operated normally Friday.

Burton said students interviewed in connection with Thursday's incident said the boy has made threats before, but was never taken seriously or reported.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

