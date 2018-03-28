Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Photo gallery: Students perform stations of the cross at St. Susanna in Penn Hills

Lillian Dedomenic | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
Nickolas Sullivan is Jesus carrying the cross as his mother, Mary, played by Caitlyn Gonzales, stops to talk under the watchful eye of the Roman soldier, Jenna Sullivan. The children performed in the living stations of the cross that took place at St. Susanna's Church in Penn Hills, Friday, March 23, 2018. The reenactment of Christ's last hours was done under the direction of Susan Sciacca. Students from St. Susanna, St. Gerard-Majella, and St. Bartholmew parishes participated. Parent and alumni volunteers assisted in putting on the program for its 18th year.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
The women of Jerusalem, Sabrina Stein, 9, Lilly Berkshire, 8, Lilly Zelahy, 6, and Marley Zelahy, 6, carry palms through the 'streets' during a living presentation of the stations of the cross at St. Susanna Church in Penn Hills, March 23.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Roman soldiers Jenna Sullivan, 7, and Horatio Dawson, 11, stand guard at the tomb where Jesus is buried during the peformance of the living stations of the cross at St. Susanna's Church in Penn Hills, March 23, 2018.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Students from three parishes performed the living stations of the cross at St. Susanna's Church in Penn Hills on March 23.

The reenactment of Christ's last hours — from condemnation by Pontius Pilate to his crucifixion and burial — was done under the direction of Susan Sciacca.

Students from St. Susanna, St. Gerard-Majella, and St. Bartholmew parishes participated. Parent and alumni volunteers assisted in putting on the program for its 18th year.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

