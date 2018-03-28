Penn Hills officials warn residents about coyotes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Use both chicken wire and welded fencing that is secured several inches into the ground in case the predator tries digging under the fencing

• Secure chicken coops by raising them a few feet off the ground

To reduce chances of your fowl becoming victims of coyotes:

Coyotes are on the prowl in Penn Hills and officials are advising residents to take steps to keep chickens, ducks and other pets safe.

A recent swell of calls from residents reporting coyote sightings and various casualties spurred the municipality to release a public service announcement that warns them about dangers the predators pose to pets and livestock.

In February and March, Penn Hills officials said coyotes killed several chickens, a deer and a dog. Another dog was injured on Third Street, said Planner Damian Buccilli. He doesn't know how many chickens died.

Buccilli said there are no reports of humans being attacked – which makes sense to Allegheny County Game Warden Dan Puhala.

“We're talking about an animal that averages around 35 pounds. So it's not a huge animal, in a sense of being overly concerned of attacking you or larger animals. But smaller animals, yes,” Puhala said.

Buccilli suspects unsecured coops are making chickens easy targets to coyotes.

“Our concern is people who own chickens are not protecting them as securely as they should,” Buccilli said.

As of late January, there were 25 registered chickens living in Penn Hills and four ducks, according to municipal records. An ordinance passed October 2016 allows residents to keep up to four chickens and one duck on properties less than five acres.

There are nine farms within the municipality, according to Buccilli. There is one dairy farm, one is mixed agriculture and another is a poultry farm. The rest are ranches (which allow horses) or tree farms.

Bianca Labrador suspects a coyote ate all four of her chickens.

“One day we noticed one of them was gone, there were just feathers … We don't what happened to it. And then a week later, the rest of them were gone – just feathers,” she said.

She thinks a coyote got into the coop.

“I don't think I closed (the gate) properly the night before,” Labrador said.

Labrador lives in the area Penn Hills officials believe most of the coyote attacks are happening.

“Most (attacks) are in Northern Penn Hills,” Buccilli said. “But they're everywhere else, too. We've always had wildlife, but we've seen an increase in coyotes in the last two years.”

Regarding coyotes, Buccilli said the municipality has received calls from Lois Drive, Elm Drive, Claire Avenue, Shannon Heights, Jodie Lane and Third Street within the last year.

One resident called in and reported shooting and killing a coyote on Dalecrest Road in late March.

A March 17 Facebook post on the group “Penn Hills Informer” showed a dead coyote that the user said was hit by a car on Sandy Creek Road.

Despite the sightings and reports, Puhala said crossing paths with a coyote is rare.

“They tend to be wary and evasive of people,” Puhala said. “However, they are a wild animal. They deserve some respect and space.”

Puhala said state law allows property owners to kill wildlife, including coyotes, to protect personal property.

But if a coyote is just passing through there is little to worry about, he said.

“They're a part of the ecosystem just like anything else. It's a neat opportunity to see one if you do,” he said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.