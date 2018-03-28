Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills officials warn residents about coyotes

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
In this 2008 photo provided by Josh Harrison, a coyote stands in Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Mass. (Josh Harrison via AP)
In this 2008 photo provided by Josh Harrison, a coyote stands in Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Mass. (Josh Harrison via AP)

Updated 8 hours ago

Coyotes are on the prowl in Penn Hills and officials are advising residents to take steps to keep chickens, ducks and other pets safe.

A recent swell of calls from residents reporting coyote sightings and various casualties spurred the municipality to release a public service announcement that warns them about dangers the predators pose to pets and livestock.

In February and March, Penn Hills officials said coyotes killed several chickens, a deer and a dog. Another dog was injured on Third Street, said Planner Damian Buccilli. He doesn't know how many chickens died.

Buccilli said there are no reports of humans being attacked – which makes sense to Allegheny County Game Warden Dan Puhala.

“We're talking about an animal that averages around 35 pounds. So it's not a huge animal, in a sense of being overly concerned of attacking you or larger animals. But smaller animals, yes,” Puhala said.

Buccilli suspects unsecured coops are making chickens easy targets to coyotes.

“Our concern is people who own chickens are not protecting them as securely as they should,” Buccilli said.

As of late January, there were 25 registered chickens living in Penn Hills and four ducks, according to municipal records. An ordinance passed October 2016 allows residents to keep up to four chickens and one duck on properties less than five acres.

There are nine farms within the municipality, according to Buccilli. There is one dairy farm, one is mixed agriculture and another is a poultry farm. The rest are ranches (which allow horses) or tree farms.

Bianca Labrador suspects a coyote ate all four of her chickens.

“One day we noticed one of them was gone, there were just feathers … We don't what happened to it. And then a week later, the rest of them were gone – just feathers,” she said.

She thinks a coyote got into the coop.

“I don't think I closed (the gate) properly the night before,” Labrador said.

Labrador lives in the area Penn Hills officials believe most of the coyote attacks are happening.

“Most (attacks) are in Northern Penn Hills,” Buccilli said. “But they're everywhere else, too. We've always had wildlife, but we've seen an increase in coyotes in the last two years.”

Regarding coyotes, Buccilli said the municipality has received calls from Lois Drive, Elm Drive, Claire Avenue, Shannon Heights, Jodie Lane and Third Street within the last year.

One resident called in and reported shooting and killing a coyote on Dalecrest Road in late March.

A March 17 Facebook post on the group “Penn Hills Informer” showed a dead coyote that the user said was hit by a car on Sandy Creek Road.

Despite the sightings and reports, Puhala said crossing paths with a coyote is rare.

“They tend to be wary and evasive of people,” Puhala said. “However, they are a wild animal. They deserve some respect and space.”

Puhala said state law allows property owners to kill wildlife, including coyotes, to protect personal property.

But if a coyote is just passing through there is little to worry about, he said.

“They're a part of the ecosystem just like anything else. It's a neat opportunity to see one if you do,” he said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me