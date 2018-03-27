Penn Hills Shade Tree Commission to plant 40 trees along Veronica Drive

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn Hills Shade Tree Commission is looking for volunteers to help spruce up a neighborhood with some ornamental trees.

The goal is to plant 40 along Veronica Drive on May 12 and 19. Kathy Raborn, the commission's president, along with some members of the group, will walk through the neighborhood of 122 homes on April 5 and 12 to talk to homeowners about the project.

“We're offering to plant a tree in homeowners' front yards and fence it from the deer, all for free,” Raborn said.

Homeowners will have several options of ornamental trees to choose from, she said.

The idea, she said, is to beautify the area one neighborhood at a time as additional funding through grants and fundraising becomes available.

“We looked at aerial maps of Penn Hills and looked for streets and neighborhoods that were devoid of any planting. Veronica Drive stood out to us. Their backyards have woodlands but there are very few trees and landscaping in the front yards. We decided (Veronica Drive) would be a good street to start our project,” Raborn said.

She said trees in neighborhoods increase property values and attract residents and businesses to the community.

Penn Hills council created PHSTC in June. The commission seeks funding for projects, develops a shade tree inventory and a resource file on species, and makes suggestions for locations and planting.

It also will recommend regulations to council and the planning department, provide resource information to municipal officials and plan educational programs.

The commission is looking for volunteers to help plant trees and install fencing around them for the project.

For more information, visit the PHSTC website or email pennhillsstc@gmail.com.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.