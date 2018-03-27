Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills Shade Tree Commission to plant 40 trees along Veronica Drive

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
The Penn Hills Shade Tree Commission poses with residents, students and Cub Scout #817 after planting 15 trees around the perimeter of Penn Hills Elementary School.
Penn Hills Shade Tree Commission
The Penn Hills Shade Tree Commission poses with residents, students and Cub Scout #817 after planting 15 trees around the perimeter of Penn Hills Elementary School.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Penn Hills Shade Tree Commission is looking for volunteers to help spruce up a neighborhood with some ornamental trees.

The goal is to plant 40 along Veronica Drive on May 12 and 19. Kathy Raborn, the commission's president, along with some members of the group, will walk through the neighborhood of 122 homes on April 5 and 12 to talk to homeowners about the project.

“We're offering to plant a tree in homeowners' front yards and fence it from the deer, all for free,” Raborn said.

Homeowners will have several options of ornamental trees to choose from, she said.

The idea, she said, is to beautify the area one neighborhood at a time as additional funding through grants and fundraising becomes available.

“We looked at aerial maps of Penn Hills and looked for streets and neighborhoods that were devoid of any planting. Veronica Drive stood out to us. Their backyards have woodlands but there are very few trees and landscaping in the front yards. We decided (Veronica Drive) would be a good street to start our project,” Raborn said.

She said trees in neighborhoods increase property values and attract residents and businesses to the community.

Penn Hills council created PHSTC in June. The commission seeks funding for projects, develops a shade tree inventory and a resource file on species, and makes suggestions for locations and planting.

It also will recommend regulations to council and the planning department, provide resource information to municipal officials and plan educational programs.

The commission is looking for volunteers to help plant trees and install fencing around them for the project.

For more information, visit the PHSTC website or email pennhillsstc@gmail.com.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me