Animal cruelty, assault and drug cases among those recently handled by Judge DeLuca in Penn Hills

Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Kendall Daniels Jr., 24, of Penn Hills on charges of simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Aug. 4.

• Alonzo Bruce Adams, 29, of Verona on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of offensive weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, four counts of possession of controlled substances and three counts of possession with intent to deliver. Charges were filed Jan. 3.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Jessica Lynn Zeppenfeld, 37, of Verona on two counts of simple assault and two counts of harassment. Charges were filed Oct. 26.

• Monica Miller-Griffin, 45, of Penn Hills on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of neglect of animals. Charges were filed Dec. 19.

• Christopher Lee Lackey, 30, of Springdale on charges of possession of controlled substances, driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence. Verona police filed the charges Dec. 28.

Lackey went before the judge on another case. He waived a hearing on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, failure to perform duties at stop sign, driving without lights to avoid identification or arrest, reckless driving, period for required lighted lamps, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of failure to keep right. Charges were filed Feb. 17.

• Vincent Wooten, 29, of Turtle Creek on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license and turning movements and required signals. Charges were filed Feb. 27.