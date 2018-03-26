Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Animal cruelty, assault and drug cases among those recently handled by Judge DeLuca in Penn Hills

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, March 26, 2018, 5:12 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Kendall Daniels Jr., 24, of Penn Hills on charges of simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Aug. 4.

• Alonzo Bruce Adams, 29, of Verona on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of offensive weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, four counts of possession of controlled substances and three counts of possession with intent to deliver. Charges were filed Jan. 3.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Jessica Lynn Zeppenfeld, 37, of Verona on two counts of simple assault and two counts of harassment. Charges were filed Oct. 26.

• Monica Miller-Griffin, 45, of Penn Hills on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of neglect of animals. Charges were filed Dec. 19.

• Christopher Lee Lackey, 30, of Springdale on charges of possession of controlled substances, driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence. Verona police filed the charges Dec. 28.

Lackey went before the judge on another case. He waived a hearing on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, failure to perform duties at stop sign, driving without lights to avoid identification or arrest, reckless driving, period for required lighted lamps, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of failure to keep right. Charges were filed Feb. 17.

• Vincent Wooten, 29, of Turtle Creek on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license and turning movements and required signals. Charges were filed Feb. 27.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me