Boston school administrator tapped for HR job in Penn Hills

Rob Kollar is returning home from Boston to become the human resources director for the Penn Hills School District.

Kollar was hired at a starting salary of $90,000. A minimum 3 percent raise is included in the second of the 2-year contract. His start date was March 27.

“I am originally from Western Pennsylvania,” Kollar said via email. “The opportunity to return to this area, as well as work in a school district such as Penn Hills, was very appealing to me.”

Kollar, 51, has been the director of finance, human resources and operations for Boston Arts Academy in the Boston Public School System since 2012. He was its director of staffing for four years before being promoted. He said his 30 years of experience includes work in the public and private sectors.

“I have both the skill set and fire in the belly to help meet the challenges facing the district and take it to the next level,” he said.

Kollar takes over for Eileen Navish, who was recently named interim district business manager at a salary of $97,850. She will formally take over that job April 30, when Business Manager David Roussos' resignation takes effect.

Kollar, who was the top candidate chosen from a job search to replace the business manager, said he had no problem accepting a different role after the district decided to fill that post internally.

“I think Eileen Navish is the perfect person for the business manager position,” Kollar said. “I look forward to working with her.”

Navish had similar complimentary comments about her new colleague.

“The district is in good hands with Robert Kollar, a seasoned HR director in education,” Navish said.

